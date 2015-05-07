For those who like a little bit of thrill, amusement and water parks can be a great way to enjoy the outdoors and some adventure.

The Travel Channel recently released its list of the 10 best amusement and water parks in the US.

From California’s Knott’s Berry Farm to Hawaii’s Wet ‘n’ Wild, the US offers some great rides and slides.

The Fury 325 at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the world's five tallest rollercoasters. It's 325 feet high -- hence the name -- and sends riders around turns at a whopping 95 miles per hour. This summer, Six Flags White Water in Atlanta, Georgia, is opening the Dive Bomber, which drops visitors through a trap door for a zero gravity, 10-story fall. The park also has many kid-friendly options and offers cabanas for families looking to relax. Splashin' Safari Water Park in Santa Claus, Indiana, is home to two of the world's largest hydromagnetic rollercoasters in the world: the Mammoth and the Wildebeest. Both are consistently ranked top in the country. The 29-acre Wet 'n' Wild in Kapolei, Hawaii, is not your typical water park; it features a number of spectacular beaches. Looking for a different kind of outdoor trip? 33 stunning pictures of US national parks »

