The 10 best cities in the world, according to travellers

Travel + Leisure just released its World’s Best Awards for 2015.

The awards are based on a survey that includes responses from thousands of experienced travellers.

Along with hotels, islands, airlines, and airports, Travel + Leisure also ranked the 10 best cities in the world.

The results span the continents, but Italy is the only country to have two cities make the list.

Here are the 10 cities travellers are most excited about travelling to now.

10. Jerusalem, Israel 9. Cape Town, South Africa 8. Barcelona, Spain 7. Kraków, Poland 6. Bangkok, Thailand 5. Rome, Italy 4. Florence, Italy 3. Siem Reap, Cambodia 2. Charleston, South Carolina 1. Kyoto, Japan

