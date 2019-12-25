The US government issued a travel advisory to Americans visiting South Africa, citing risks of 'violent crime'

Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images/Getty Images A view of Cape Town from the top of Lion’s Head on January 6, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The US Department of State issued a travel advisory on South Africa on December 23.

Violent crime – including sexual assault and armed robberies – is “common,” according to the department’s website.

Demonstrations, protests, and strikes are occurring frequently, and have the potential to become violent. Certain areas of South Africa are experiencing extreme drought, with water supplies limited.

Many other countries have the same level-two travel advisory issued against them, including Italy, Mexico, Denmark, and other locales.

“Violent crime, such as armed robbery, rape, carjacking, mugging, and “smash-and-grab” attacks on vehicles, is common,” the state department wrote in the statement. “There is a higher risk of violent crime in townships and the central business districts of major cities after dark.”

The State Department highlighted frequent demonstrations, protests, and strikes, which have the potential to become violent. In late November, around 1,500 residents of Darling, South Africa, near Cape Town, protested over housing issues, according to local media. Nine were arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the police and burning tires.

Certain areas of South Africa are experiencing extreme drought, with water supplies limited. A multiyear drought has slammed areas of South Africa, and a severe drought nearly robbed Cape Town of all of its water late last year.

Many other countries have the same level-two travel advisory issued against them, including Italy, Mexico, Denmark, and other locales.

According to the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice, Cape Town’s murder rate ranked No. 11 in the world in 2018. Durban, South Africa’s third-largest city, ranked No. 47. Johannesburg did not make the list of the world’s 50 most dangerous cities.

Several American cities did make the list. St. Louis, Missouri, ranked No. 15 for murders per capita, while Detroit, Michigan came in at No. 46 and New Orleans, Louisiana, at No. 50.

