Travel Ad Network Raises $15 Million Series A

Our protestations notwithstanding, investors still think there’s room for more online ad networks. Example of the evening: NY-based Travel Ad Network, which has raised $15 million in Series A financing led by Rho Ventures and Village Ventures. TAN claims 12.5 million uniques and says its audience has surpassed that of Yahoo Travel. Details here.



