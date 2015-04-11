TRASHED: one third of garbage trucks pulled over on Sydney roads had defects

The Joint Traffic Taskforce. Photo: supplied.

In a recent police blitz targeting garbage trucks on Sydney roads, police found that 40 in the 120 trucks pulled over had defects.

Officers conducting the Joint Traffic Taskforce issued 40 defects to waste management trucks in Eastern Creek in Sydney’s west.

The trucks that failed inspection – which looked for vehicle compliance, safety and maintenance issues – were found to have issues with body/chassis, ancillary equipment and oil/fuel leaks.

This truck had wheel nuts that could be loosened by hand. Photo: supplied.

One truck even had loose wheel nuts with the tyre unsecured, another had a bald tyre.

Traffic and Highway Patrol commander, acting assistant commissioner Bob Ryan, said the findings “should be a warning to the industry to take note of their actions”.

“We will continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure that safety is the priority for all road users,” he said.

Roads and Maritime Services general manager compliance operations, Paul Endycott, said the loose wheel nuts that “could be turned by hand” was extremely concerning.

Another had a bald tire. Photo: supplied.

“[It] could easily have had a catastrophic outcome,” he said.

“Critical failures of this type by some operators are totally unacceptable… We will be taking this up with the Company.”

Business Insider contacted the police for the name of the truck’s company but they would not disclose further details.

The findings are of particular concern considering the devastating incident involving a petrol tanker that killed two people on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in 2013.

The transport company of the truck involved, Cootes Transport, almost had its operating licence revoked by the NSW Government when more trucks were found to have serious brake defects in the weeks following the accident.

After the series of events Cootes lost a major contract with BP petrol stations, was ordered to pay $440,900 in fines, ended plans for an IPO, and the CEO and CFO of the McAleese Group, owners of Cootes Transport resigned.

The NSW minister for roads and freight, Duncan Gay told Business Insider:

“There is no tougher state than NSW when it comes to truck compliance and enforcement standards. “With close to 300 front line inspectors, significantly more than any other state in the country, we have a dedicated truck enforcement force in its own right which enables us to pick up defects and make our roads safer. “It is estimated that there is close to 420,000 truck movements on NSW roads every day, it is a thorough state and close to 60 per cent of these movements are made by interstate operators. “We have worked closely with Cootes over the last couple of years, turning them around to be one of the safest heavy vehicle operators on our roads.”

