Reddit is suddenly obsessed with raccoons, which they weirdly call 'trash pandas'

In early 2014, Redditor /u/CarlPeligro made a brief comment on a photo of a raccoon: “Raccoons = trash pandas.”

The description stuck, and now the term “trash pandas” has permeated across Reddit, Imgur, and Instagram alike. There is now a subreddit devoted entirely to “trash pandas.” The online community members include owners of domesticated raccoons as well as obsessed fans of the new word for raccoon.

Let’s dive into the weird world of “trash pandas.”

