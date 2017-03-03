The 'Trash Dove' has become one of the hottest memes of 2017 -- here's what it means

Have you noticed a lot of head-banging, purple birds in your social media feeds lately? A sticker pack for iOS and Facebook has become an international sensation in the past few months. People are spamming comment sections and creating their own interpretations of a cartoon pigeon that the creator calls a “Trash Dove.” Here’s how it became one of the biggest memes of 2017.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.