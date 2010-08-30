Trapped Chilean Gold Miners Send Video To Their Family

This is fairly chilling stuff.



The miners in Chile who may be trapped underground until the end of the year were able to make a video (due to a relief hole that dropped down a camera) they sent to their families.

The Guardian:

Most are upbeat, expressing gratitude to their families and the rescuers for the support they are receiving via handwritten notes sent through three small bore holes. Authorities also send food, water, medicine and other goods down the holes.

…

“I’m sending my greetings to Angelica. I love you so much, darling,” says 30-year-old Osman Araya as he begins to cry. “Tell my mother, I love you guys so much. I’ll never leave you, I will fight to the end to be with you.”

Araya and 32 fellow miners were trapped on 5 August after the collapse of the main shaft of the San José gold and silver mine in northern Chile. They only gained contact with the outside after 17 days, during which they rationed 48-hours’ worth of food, and dug for water in the ground.

Here’s part of a video releases last week:



