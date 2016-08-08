Trap shooter Catherine Skinner has won Australia's third gold medal at the Rio Olympics

Top shot, Catherine Skinner. Picture: Getty Images

Australia has won its third gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

Victorian Catherine Skinner this morning emulated Suzie Balogh’s feat from 12 years ago, winning gold in the women’s trap shooting.

Skinner trailed New Zealand’s Natalie Rooney by two shots but came back to win 11-10.

Catherine Skinner wins women's trap gold on Olympic debuthttps://t.co/T4jVeRGcFw#OneTeam pic.twitter.com/1PTQ5NzCCL — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) August 7, 2016

Skinner had a shaky start to the final, missing two of her first four shots, but Rooney then missed two consecutive shots.

Rooney then missed her 11th and 12th targets, leaving Skinner to nail her final three targets and the gold medal.

It marked a great result for the shooting team that failed to win a single medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

The 26-year-old Skinner began shotgun shooting while living in Mansfield in country Victoria.

