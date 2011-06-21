This Pentagon-Backed Startup Will Decide What You Read

Photo: By U.S. Army on Flickr

Trap.it is a new startup that wants to be a “Pandora for content.”Go to the Trap.it homepage and it will select content tailored to your interests.



What makes Trap.it interesting is that it came out of the same Pentagon research project on artificial intelligence that gave birth to Siri, the personal assistant app that was acquired by Apple last year.

Siri was a smartphone app that allowed you to speak things like “Find a restaurant nearby” and it would, automagically, and allow you to book reservations. It’s really quite something.

The idea of a personalised news/content aggregator is pretty boring. It’s been tried and tried and tried and never shown to really work. Really, the best personalised content aggregator is Twitter.

But given Trap.it’s origins that combine both Pentagon research and a very successful iPhone app, it may be worth paying attention to.

(Via Mashable)

