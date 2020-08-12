Toll road giant Transurban revealed a $111 million annual loss – but says predictions of a longterm shift to working from home are overblown

SMH / Ben Rushton

Melbourne’s return to a hard lockdown has thrown back the recovery of traffic on Transurban’s toll roads, but the company says predictions COVID-19 will bring on a lasting shift to people working from home are overblown.

The ASX-listed toll road giant revealed on Wednesday it had swung to a $111 million annual net loss, compared to a $171 million profit last year, as traffic fell 8.6 per cent on its roads in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and North America in the 12 months to June 30.

Traffic was down 25 per cent in July compared to the same month last year, with Melbourne’s CityLink down 48 per cent due to restrictions on travel and other activities being reimposed.

Chief executive Scott Charlton said Melbourne traffic dipped further by around 60 per cent last week as stage four restrictions came into effect.

“Transurban, like most businesses, has seen significant impact to our revenue as a result of COVID-19 and the associated government actions,” he said.

“We have seen clear signs of improvement in most of our markets as government restrictions have been eased. However, as evidenced by recent declines in traffic in Melbourne, we expect traffic to remain sensitive to government responses.”

Mr Charlton said a survey commissioned for Transurban showed that only 16 per cent of 4500 respondents in cities where it owns roads intended to significantly increase how often they worked from home after the pandemic.

“There’s been some grave predictions about, ‘no one will ever come back to an office’ and other things like that, but that’s not what the survey would suggest,” he said.

“The longer the pandemic goes and there’s more interference between your home life and your work life it seems the more interested [people are] in going back to some sort of office environment.”

A quarter of the respondents said they would use public transport less often due to health concerns.

Transurban said its proportional toll revenue, which shows its share of earnings from co-owed roads, fell 3.4 per cent to $2.4 billion for the year.

The company announced a second-half dividend of 16¢ a share, bringing its full-year payout to 47¢ cents, of which 2¢ cents are franked. That compares to 59¢ last year. The company dropped its second-half dividend guidance of 31¢ a share in February as the pandemic started to hurt revenue.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

