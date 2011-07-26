Transportation Secretary Fumes Against Congress For Allowing FAA To Shut Down

The partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration over the weekend has angered nobody—perhaps not even the 4,000 agency personnel that were furloughed as of Saturday—quite as much as it has angered Transportation Secretary Ray Lahood.

“The fact that Congress can’t work this out is exactly why people are fed up with Washington,” Lahood said this morning in a conference call with reporters.

The FAA has been funded with 20 short-term extensions since 2007, when its last long-term authorization bill expired. The agency partially shut down at midnight on Friday because Congress failed to agree on the terms of a 21st extension.

Lahood, joined on the conference call by FAA administrator Randy Babbitt, said he would like a bill that funds the agency for five or six years, but sees no reason why Congress shouldn’t pass a temporary extension—”as they have 20 times before”—while they continue to debate the terms of a longer bill.

A FAA press release says the shutdown will force contractors to “stop work on critical airport modernization projects,” including the construction of air traffic control towers in Las Vegas, Oakland, Kalamazoo, and elsewhere, and the destruction of an old tower that partially blocks the controllers’ view from the new tower at LaGuardia airport in Queens.

Babbitt estimated that his agency is losing $30 million every day in taxes and surcharges, or about $200 million per week.

“The longer this goes on, the greater the damage to our system,” Babbitt said. “We just simply want Congress to do its job.”

Both Babbitt and Lahood repeatedly emphasised that the safety of the flying public will not be compromised by the absence of reauthorization legislation.



For now, they said, the FAA is continuing ordinary safety and inspection operations using a trust fund that, while balanced now, will not survive forever without new revenues.

Lahood said that he saw no signs of an end to the impasse, but that meetings are ongoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.