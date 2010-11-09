America Has Less Than 10 Years To Build An Entirely New Transportation Network [PRESENTATION]

Peak oil may wreak havoc on most global systems, but it will really devastate the transportation industry.



Take the airline industry, which nearly collapsed when gas prices soared in 2008. Could it survive if prices got much, much higher?

Anthony Perl at Simon Fraser University says America has less than 10 years to undergo a transportation revolution. He made this argument in an excellent presentation at the recent ASPO-USA conference.

