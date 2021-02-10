Transportation planners now have a new challenge: mapping out the future of self-driving cars in cities

Waymo A Waymo self-driving vehicle on the road.

Transportation planners have been dealing with change for over a century.

But while the arrival of automobiles in cities was a challenge, self-driving cars are something new.

Planners today must adapt to constantly thinking about how planning itself could change.

The past decade has been challenging for urban planners. For effectively the entire 20th century, they grappled with a transportation system that involved automobiles, buses, trains, and even helicopters.

But the early 21st century has brought the self-driving car into the picture. For some companies â€” General Motors-affiliated Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo â€” the robotic rubber has already hit the road. Cruise is testing fully hands-free autonomy in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Waymo is doing likewise in Arizona.

The pace of development has caught planners by surprise, and some of them aren’t shy about expressing their concerns. Sam Schwartz â€” who earned the nickname “Gridlock Sam” when he served as New York City’s traffic commissioner in the 1980s â€” published a book in 2018 that highlighted his optimism and his worries.

“If history warns us about anything,” he wrote in No One at the Wheel: Driverless Cars and the Road of the Future, “it’s that pedestrians and cyclists have to be better organised, more vocal and more vigilant if they are going to ensure that [autonomous vehicles] will not completely eliminate walking on many streets, except in fenced-in locations or at different levels from the roadway.”

Schwartz doesn’t want history to repeat itself; the advent of the automobile meant that pedestrians, to a degree, lost their liberty. Meera Joshi, the former manager of Schwartz’s consultancy and current deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, also offered some wisdom about how cities can better prepare for whatever wheeled innovations come next.

“We should be open to whether our planning today can adapt to our planning tomorrow,” Joshi, who served as CEO of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission from 2014 through 2019, told Business Insider.

The deciding factor is often out of regulators’ control, at least initially. Joshi experienced this firsthand when ride-hailing startups Uber and Lyft arrived in New York, captivating consumers but enraging the well-established taxi business. Still, she grasped that customers were onto something, and while the interests of stakeholders had to be balanced, she didn’t think innovation should be curtailed.

This real-time management of tech-industry-driven entrepreneurship and the needs of citizens when it comes to quality of life is at the centre of 21st-century urban planning. The planners want to plan, obviously, but they also can’t etch their objectives in stone. During the last century, they could have a few years to react to some new transportation development; in 2021, they could have a few days.

As it stands, the profession is trying to remain flexible without forgetting what it knows.

“I’m not anti-car,” Schwartz told Business Insider in a 2020 interview when he noted that he could see the personal vehicle was creating problems in New York in the late 1970s.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged in his book that self-driving cars could cut down greatly on human fatalities on the road, which were appallingly high in the 20th century: 70 million people killed, a depressing statistic cited in his book.

Hindsight is therefore his guide. And on this point, he speaks like a true planner.

“Had the automobile been done right, it could have been better,” he said.

