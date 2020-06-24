DESTINATION REROUTED: How the business of transportation is evolving amid a devastating pandemic

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

COVID-19 was almost entirely unknown to the general public at the start of 2020.

Now, it has ravaged economies, put companies out of business, and cancelled an untold number of jobs, to say nothing of the millions of people who caught the virus, and the many hundreds of thousands who died.

Few businesses have felt the gut-punch of the pandemic like those occupying the transportation space: airlines grounded planes, carmakers halted their factories, and uncertainty loomed.

Now the world of human transport is cautiously emerging from its forced hibernation. This is Destination Rerouted, a series from Business Insider’s transportation team that examines how the coronavirus pandemic elbowed the industry, and what happens next.

Refresh this page for new stories in this series every day this week.

THE GREAT COMPRESSION: The coronavirus pandemic could drive a long-overdue consolidation of the global auto industry

