Transportation Disrupted In Boston After Fatal Explosions

There have been multiple explosions at the finish line for the Boston Marathon, with reports of at least “dozens” of injuries.



In the aftermath of the explosions, much of the city’s transportation systems are shutting down. Marathon Monday is a major holiday in Boston, and many public transportation services were already operating on alternate schedules.

In a press conference earlier this afternoon, the Boston Fire Department recommended that people stay home, and that those staying in hotels should return to their hotels.

Boston’s Logan Airport is still open, it announced on Twitter around 4 p.m., but all inbound flights are being held at their origin until 5:30 p.m., according to Flightaware.com.

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced a temporary flight restriction for Boston, and directs pilots to check Notices to Airmen (NOTAMS):

Pilots: *Short notice* There is a TFR in Boston, MA. Please check NOTAMs.1.usa.gov/XNyGqC — The FAA (@FAANews) April 15, 2013

According to the Mass. Department of Transit’s (DOT) Twitter page, several sections of Boston highways are closed, including Boston I-90 East exit 22 to Copley Sq and Huntington Av., and Wellesley Rte-128/I-95 exit 21.

As for T service, the Green Line is terminating service between Kenmore and Park Street Stations due to police activity, according to the MBTA. Green Line service will continue to run between Lechmere and Government centre Stations. Green B- and C-Lines are also temporarily suspended.

