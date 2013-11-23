Brilliant Safety Video Shows How Many Cyclists Can Fit Into The Blind Spot Of A Truck

Cycling in a big city like London can be dangerous, especially with trucks roaming the streets. To remind cyclists that truck’s have huge blind spots and it’s a poor idea to pass them on the left (that would be on the right in the U.S.), Transport for London made this short, simple video.

It starts with a shot from the driver’s seat of a truck (or lorry). Here’s what you see in the side view mirror:

No cyclists, right? Until you step out of the truck and walk around the side. Actually, there are about a dozen:

Here’s the full video, which is from 2010. It does a great job of driving home how little a truck sees, and how careful cyclists need to be to avoid getting hit.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

