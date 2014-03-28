Transport Company Bosses Have Resigned In Wake Of Road Safety Breaches

When a Cootes tanker rolled on Sydney’s northern beaches and burst into flames, it killed two people. Instagram/ timpascoe

The CEO and CFO of the ASX-listed McAleese Group, owners of the beleaguered Cootes Transport, which was threatened with grounding by the NSW Government, have announced they will resign from the company.

Peter Garaty, CEO of McAleese Group, resigned today, but will remain on as interim director until changes agreed to with the NSW Roads and Maritime Services are implemented.

Investigations into the trucking company found systematic problems with its maintenance program.

Cootes Transport has been under scrutiny since one of its petrol tankers overturned and exploded, killing two people in October 2013. It also ended plans for an IPO of the company.

McAleese CFO Chris Nunn is also leaving.

