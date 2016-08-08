Amazon's best show is back for season 3 with a stunning first trailer

Ian Phillips
Transparent Trailer StillAmazon VideoJeffrey Tambor plays transgender woman Maura Pfefferman in ‘Transparent.’

Amazon’s best, most critically-acclaimed show is the dramedy “Transparent.” After two incredibly successful seasons, the show is ready to return for a third. 

By the time season two ended, the Pfefferman family had endured its biggest identity crisis yet. Season two ended on a positive and pensive note, as Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) found love (Anjelica Huston), while also pondering her lineage.

The season three trailer, which debuted at The Critics Association (TCA) press tour, promises even more soul-searching. In the trailer, Maura explores transition surgery, while the family learns to cope with the decision. With the debut of the trailer, the crowd at TCA also learned that season three will feature a flashback of a 12-year-old Maura. The young Maura will be played by transgender actor Sophia Grace Gianna.

According to Deadline, “Transparent” writer Our Lady J said that the childhood experiences of someone “assigned the wrong gender at birth” is “a story that hasn’t been told yet.”

“When one person, in a family transitions, everyone transitions,” Shelly Pfefferman (Judith Light) says in the trailer.

The trailer is accompanied by beautiful pieces of art celebrating the show’s rich characters.

Here’s Maura:

Transparent TrailerAmazon Video

Here’s Shelly:

Transparent TrailerAmazon Video

Here’s Sarah (Amy Landacker):

Transparent TrailerAmazon

And here’s the whole gang:

Transparent Trailer Season 3Amazon Video

If you haven’t caught up on the five-time Emmy Award winning show, then you have until September 23, when all of season three will be streaming on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer below:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: This pixelated hair style is straight out of a comic book

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.