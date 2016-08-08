Amazon's best show is back for season 3 with a stunning first trailer

Amazon Video Jeffrey Tambor plays transgender woman Maura Pfefferman in ‘Transparent.’

Amazon’s best, most critically-acclaimed show is the dramedy “Transparent.” After two incredibly successful seasons, the show is ready to return for a third.

By the time season two ended, the Pfefferman family had endured its biggest identity crisis yet. Season two ended on a positive and pensive note, as Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) found love (Anjelica Huston), while also pondering her lineage.

The season three trailer, which debuted at The Critics Association (TCA) press tour, promises even more soul-searching. In the trailer, Maura explores transition surgery, while the family learns to cope with the decision. With the debut of the trailer, the crowd at TCA also learned that season three will feature a flashback of a 12-year-old Maura. The young Maura will be played by transgender actor Sophia Grace Gianna.

According to Deadline, “Transparent” writer Our Lady J said that the childhood experiences of someone “assigned the wrong gender at birth” is “a story that hasn’t been told yet.”

“When one person, in a family transitions, everyone transitions,” Shelly Pfefferman (Judith Light) says in the trailer.

The trailer is accompanied by beautiful pieces of art celebrating the show’s rich characters.

Here’s Maura:

Here’s Shelly:

Here’s Sarah (Amy Landacker):

And here’s the whole gang:

If you haven’t caught up on the five-time Emmy Award winning show, then you have until September 23, when all of season three will be streaming on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: This pixelated hair style is straight out of a comic book



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.