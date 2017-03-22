This transparent bubble bowl is a swing bed for cats

A company based in Hong Kong has designed a transparent bubble bowl for cats.

The acrylic bowl is attached to metal wires and works as a bed, chair, and swing for your cat.

The product is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where it can be backed for around £26.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

