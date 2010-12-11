Corruption Is Increasing Faster In America Than Anywhere Except Cuba, Dominica And Burkina Faso

Gus Lubin
map

First the good news: America is the 22nd least corrupt country in the world, according to a new survey from Transparency.

Now the bad news: America’s score on the corruption index fell from from 7.5 to 7.1 — among the largest declines in the world.

Only three countries posted larger declines in 2010. Dominica dropped seven decimal points to 5.2. Cuba dropped seven decimal points to 3.7. Burkina Faso dropped six decimal points to 3.1.

The biggest decrease in corruption occurred in FIFA-favourite Qatar, which jumped seven decimal points to 7.7.

Globally corruption is increasing, according to six out of 10 people surveyed by Transparency.

First, here's America at #22

2010 score: 7.1 out of 10

2009 score: 7.5 out of 10

Source: Transparency

#10 Norway

2010 score: 8.6

2009 score: 8.6

Source: Transparency

#9 Switzerland

2010 score: 8.7

2009 score: 9.0

Source: Transparency

#8 Australia

2010 score: 8.7

2009 score: 8.7

Source: Transparency

#7 Netherlands

2010 score: 8.8

2009 score: 8.9

Source: Transparency

#6 Canada

2010 score: 8.9

2009 score: 8.7

Source: Transparency

#5 Sweden

2010 score: 9.2

2009 score: 9.2

Source: Transparency

#4 Finland

2010 score: 9.2

2009 score: 8.9

Source: Transparency

#3 Singapore

2010 score: 9.2

2009 score: 9.2

Source: Transparency

#2 New Zealand

2010 score: 9.3

2009 score: 9.4

Source: Transparency

#1 Denmark

2010 score: 9.3

2009 score: 9.3

Source: Transparency

Will recession make things worse?

Check Out 15 World Cities That Were Destroyed By The Recession >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.