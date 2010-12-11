Corruption Is Increasing Faster In America Than Anywhere Except Cuba, Dominica And Burkina Faso

First the good news: America is the 22nd least corrupt country in the world, according to a new survey from Transparency.



Now the bad news: America’s score on the corruption index fell from from 7.5 to 7.1 — among the largest declines in the world.

Only three countries posted larger declines in 2010. Dominica dropped seven decimal points to 5.2. Cuba dropped seven decimal points to 3.7. Burkina Faso dropped six decimal points to 3.1.

The biggest decrease in corruption occurred in FIFA-favourite Qatar, which jumped seven decimal points to 7.7.

Globally corruption is increasing, according to six out of 10 people surveyed by Transparency.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.