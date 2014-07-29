Watch The US Evolve From A Manufacturing Economy To A Health And Social Services Economy [GIFs]

The BLS has just released a neat though slightly unsettling animation showing how the U.S. transformed from a manufacturing-based economy to one relying on health and social services spending for growth.

Here’s 1990 to 2007. For a brief period retail dominated:

And here’s 2007 onward:

Given America’s ageing demographics, we’re probably going to be seeing a lot of orange for a while.

