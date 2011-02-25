Transocean Hit By Latest Earnings Leak

Transocean has become the latest company to experience an earnings leak. In this instance, the offshore drilling company saw a version of its release plucked from its website by Bloomberg around 30 minutes before the close of the market, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The company’s share price plunged following the leak, although NYSE did not halt trading.

The leak at Transocean follows similar incidents at Microsoft, Disney and The Walt Disney Company, leading IR departments across north America to check their disclosure policies and website procedures.



