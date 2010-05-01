Energy Shares Hammered As Oil Crisis Worsens

Vince Veneziani
oil spill

Times are tough when your company is at the centre of an oil spill that’s been dubbed “worse than the Exxon Valdez.”

Shares of Transocean (RIG) are currently down 9.3% to $71.19 while BP (BP) is faring much better, down only 0.6% to $52.23 after taking a beating this week.

As for the entire oil and gas services sector, it’s not looking good. Here’s some of the biggest losers:

  • Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ): $60.59 / -7.67%
  • TETRA Technologies Inc (TTI): $13.32 / -6.46%
  • Halliburton Company (HAL): $30.06 / -4.89%
  • Lufkin Industries Inc (LUFK): $86.18 / -2.82%
  • Schlumberger Limited (SLB): $71.62 / -2.09%

