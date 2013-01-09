This $40 Kit Makes Your iPhone Translucent

Itching to ruin your iPhone warranty?



iPhone5Mod is selling a kit that you can use to give your iPhone a cool translucent look, via 9to5Mac.

It comes with everything you need to put your iPhone’s guts into a new body.

And of course, all the functionality is preserved. You still have all the access you used to have to your volume buttons, SIM card tray, and the like.

Watch the video below to see how it works.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

