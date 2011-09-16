This Cool iPhone App Translates Different Languages In Real-Time

Two killer travel apps launched at Techcrunch Disrupt



Check out these two new apps:

Vocre is a very cool new app which can help you do translations on your iPhone in real-time.

Trippy, read the Techcrunch report on that.

Vocre translates from one language to the next. Watch the video and see how it works, quite cool.

Trippy helps you use your online friends to travel. It’s quite useful and I predict we’ll see more like it as the world moves toward social systems like Google+ and Facebook.

Two cool apps, what do you think?

