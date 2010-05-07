Welcome To "Transition Park", The Horrible Tent City In Camden, NJ

Photo: TransitionPark.com

There’s no easy way to say it, but Camden, New Jersey — a city right across the river from Philadelphia — has a reputation for being one of the poorest, most decrepit towns in the United States. Since the 1970s, the city has been the epitome of poverty with no solution in sight.

And when the financial crisis hit in 2006, Camden got hit hard. Really hard. Off highway I-676 at Exit 5A lies a place called Transition Park, better known as Tent City. The community even has an official website and they post strict rules for anyone looking to stay there.

If you think you’ve seen poverty, get ready to be shocked at what you’re about to see.

