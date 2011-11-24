The First-Ever Transgendered Player In The World Cup Led American Samoa To Its First International Soccer Win

Photo: rt.com

History was made on the soccer pitch Tuesday. In more ways than one.



Johnny “Jayieh” Saelua became the first transgendered competitor to play in a World Cup match as the defender led American Samoa to its first-ever international win.

Not only that, but according to a journalist in attendance, Saelua was the “woman of the match.”

The team’s 2-1 victory over Tonga in a 2014 World Cup qualifier was the team’s first international victory after 30 consecutive losses.

