A 14-year-old transgender student got a concussion after they were attacked by a classmate in an incident posted to social media

A school classroom. MILATAS/Getty Images

A 14-year-old transgender student was attacked by a fellow classmate after being verbally harassed.

Willow Andring said their attacker said “it’s not a she, it’s not a he, it’s an it” before beating them in a hallway.

The same Pennsylvania school district recently faced backlash after students hurled obscenities at a rival school’s only girl hockey goalie.

A 14-year-old transgender student at Armstrong High School in Pennsylvania was assaulted by their classmate while other students filmed the attack.

The Tribune-Review reported Willow Andring got a concussion as a result of the incident, which students later posted online. According to KDKA-TV, the classmate had been verbally harassing Willow at lunch on October 27, before he attacked them in the hallway later that day.

“He pulled me from behind and started beating me up,” Willow told KDKA-TV. “And before this, he had been calling me names saying, ‘It’s not a she, it’s not a he, it’s an it.'”

Willow’s mother Heather Andring told the publication Willow had been used to name calling from students at school, but never anticipated they would be physically assaulted.

Manor Township police are currently investigating the attack to see if other students were involved, according to The Tribune-Review. The Armstrong School District stated they are aware of the video of the attack and are taking steps to punish the student who is responsible.

“We are 100% behind Willow and, as a board, we are listening to the community,” Todd Luke, president of the Armstrong School Board, said during a meeting, reported The Tribune-Review.

The Armstrong School District faced another gender-based incident only a day later, when students at Armstrong Junior-Senior High School chanted sexually explicit obscenities at an opposing school’s only girl goalie during a hockey match on October 28.

During a school board meeting held on November 8 to address both incidents, school board members said they reflect a nationwide problem, not a district-specific one.

“There’s no cultural problem in the district,” Samantha Starr, an Armstrong School Board member, said.