A transgender college student is fighting against a law that would force him to use the women's bathroom

Payton McGarry is a transgender college student at University of North Carolina Greensboro. He’s suing the state of North Carolina over its anti-LGBT law, “House Bill two,” which mandates that people must use public restrooms based on the gender stated on their birth certificate.

He and Dr. Terri Phoenix, the director of the the LGBTQ Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, explain the dangers of HB2.

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.