There's Something Very, Very Different About This Fashion Model

Benetton’s new set of ads in its ongoing United colours/Unhate campaign don’t seem very different at first glance. The company’s history of deliberately shocking ads is so long that most people yawn when confronted by the clothing retailer’s latest manufactured outrage.



Which is why it’s so refreshing to see Benetton return to the simple act of selling clothes in its ads, like this one featuring model Lea T. Of course, this being Benetton, there’s a bit of a surprise in store, which we’ll tell you about after you’ve check out the image:

Photo: Benetton

Lea T is a transgender model from Brazil. Here are a couple more of her new ads:

Photo: Benetton

Photo: Benetton

