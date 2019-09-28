At least 18 transgender people have been killed this year in what experts are calling an 'epidemic'

Ink Drop/Shutterstock At least 18 transgender people have been killed this year.

Fatal violence against transgender people is an “epidemic,” experts at the American Medical Association (AMA) said.

In 2019, at least 18 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

According to the AMA, violence against transgender people in the US is on the rise, particularly effecting black transgender women.

It’s also possible that there are more deaths than the ones recorded, as the data collected when reporting these crimes can be inaccurate due to misgendering and deadnaming (using a person’s birth name rather than their chosen name) by law enforcement.

According to data collected by the HRC in 2018, most of the victims of this violence last year were young, black transgender women who live in the US south.

At least 18 transgender people have been killed in the US this year – many of them women of colour. The spate of murders has caused alarm among public health experts, and the lack of institutionalized recognition of transgender people has led to poor data from law enforcement officials.

In a June press release, the American Medical Association (AMA) called this an “epidemic.” Bobby Mukkamala, who is on the board of the AMA, said that violence against transgender people in the US is on the rise, particularly impacting transgender women of colour.

Experts believe the number of those affected by violence could be even higher than 18 due to errors in reporting these crimes to law enforcement.

Facebook Bee Love Slater, 23, was found dead in her car in Harlem, Florida in September.



Factors that lead to inaccuracies in reporting are things like posthumously misgendering or deadnaming a person. Misgendering is when a person is referred to by any pronouns other than the ones they use.Deadnaming is when a person is referred to by the name they used before they transitioned. Referring to someone by their deadname is considered insensitive and harmful.

This ‘epidemic’ has been going on for years

A 2018 report from ProPublica found that about 65 different law enforcement agencies across the country have investigated murders of transgender people since January 2015. In 74 of 85 cases, victims were either misgendered or deadnamed. The outlet also found that arrests have been made in 55% of the killings of transgender people in the US.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A person holds a transgender flag.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) found that at least 26 transgender people were killed in 2018. Of those killed, 82% were women of colour, 64% were younger than the age of 35, and 55% lived in the US South, according to a report from the HRC. Of the crimes reported in last year, 74% of victims were misgendered in initial police or media reports, the HRC reported.



18 transgender people have been killed in 2019

So far in 2019, at least 18 transgender people have been killed. Due to inaccurate counts because of factors like misgendering and failure to report, that number could be higher.

Here is a list of all those who have been killed so far in 2019, according to the HRC:

Of those listed above, 17 of the 18 were black, with Cofer being the only exception.

The AMA has a policy-focused response to the violence

In response to the epidemic of violence, the AMA has issued new policies that focus on education, legislature, and working with law enforcement to ensure correct and consistent data collection for hate crimes committed against transgender people.

The AMA also seeks to enact policies to increase mental health treatment accessibility and prevent bias against and mistreatment of transgender people by law enforcement.

“The ugly truth is, despite some progress made regarding rights for trans people in this country, our society is still largely unwilling to accept them for who they are,” Claudia Harrison, a spokesperson for the Compass LGBTQ Community Centre in Florida, previously told Insider. “Trans people who choose to live authentically are in danger every day simply for being themselves.”

