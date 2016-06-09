This 14-year-old transgender girl has an inspiring message about bullying

A transgender teen decided to share her emotional transition story in a video — and it’s going viral. Corey Maison, 14, was featured in a video from The Bully Project, the 2012 documentary that’s since launched an nationwide anti-bullying campaign.

In the video, Maison uses notecards to detail the story of her transition. She recalls feeling different than other boys because she liked the paint her nails and wear high heels. Fellow students bullied her so severely that her parents decided to homeschool her.

But one day Maison saw a documentary about transgender personality Jazz Jennings on TV. (She’s also a transgender female and the star of TLC’s show “I Am Jazz.”) This was Maison’s turning point.

Maison soon started seeing a therapist who helped her begin her transition. Now, she’s returned to public school and amassed a huge following on social media, where she actively advocates for transgender rights.

Here’s the full video:

High Dive Heart- “Misfit” featuring Corey Maison’s Bullying Story

We are beyond excited to be teaming up with High Dive Heart for the launch of their new anti-bullying anthem “Misfit”. The video we are sharing today was created by 14 year old Corey Maison, she is a #transgender rights activist and is just super inspiring and we are so moved by her incredible story- we hope you will be too!! Corey you are awesome and beyond brave!!! You are our #Upstander of the Week!!! #stopbullying #thisiswhattranslookslike #transisbeautiful #girlslikeus

Posted by The BULLY Project on Thursday, June 2, 2016

