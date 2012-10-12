The Incredible Transforming Apartment In London

Photo: Yo! Home

The founder of Yotel, British entrepreneur Simon Woodroffe, has found a way to make an 860-square-foot apartment feel like an entire home using stage tricks, moving walls, and multi-purpose furniture.London’s Channel 4 News explored the flat with Woodroffe, who showed how the living room could become the master bedroom with a click of a button. And how a desk becomes the guest bedroom.



Woodroffe spent $200,000 creating the Yo! Home prototype, but it’s unclear what it would cost for actual residents to buy or rent the apartment.

This “apartment of the future” is just the latest micro-apartment we’ve seen. New York City recently announced plans for 300-square-foot apartments, and an 8-by-10 foot pad in London is receiving offers for $280,000. Space is very valuable and expensive, as Woodroffe explained in his interview.

He said, “History will judge us of living in an absolutely primitive age compared to what it’s going to be compared with the future of these types of home. People are going to say ‘remember when they only had one space and it couldn’t move around?'”

