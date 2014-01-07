Tiny Apartment Dwellers Will Love This Coffee Table That Converts To A Kitchen Table In Seconds

This is the MK1 Transforming Coffee Table from Duffy London.

Why We Love It: This gorgeous, functional table is perfect for anyone with a small apartment (first discovered via Reddit user ameangreenbean). The innovative design transforms in seconds with two simple movements from a 14-inch-tall by 29-inch-wide coffee table to a 2 1/2-foot-tall dining table measuring 4 1/2 feet across.

The handmade table comes in your choice of steel or wood, including solid oak, ash or walnut, and is the perfect space-saving solution for tiny homes.

Here it is in coffee table form.

And here it is after being extended into the kitchen table.

It’s incredibly simple to transform.

Watch a GIF of it in action below:

Where To Buy: Available through Duffy London.

Cost: $1,300 for a wood version, $1,480 for the steel table.

