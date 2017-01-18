This futuristic apartment transforms five rooms into one

YO! Home is a modern convertible apartment, designed to compact a luxury apartment into a 40-square-meter space.

It’s the newest venture from YOTEL founder Simon Woodroffe and features a bed that descends from the ceiling, a kitchen hidden in the wall, and a table that emerges from the floor.

You can find out more about YO! Home on its website, Facebook page, or on Simon Woodroffe’s Twitter.

