Buy This Incredible Transforming 'Micro Apartment' In New York City For $US1 Million

Graham Hill, founder of minimalist design firm LifeEdited, made headlines last year when he transformed a tiny, 420-square-foot apartment in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighbourhood into a livable — and fashionable — home.

Now he’s put the apartment on the market for $US995,000 — that’s $US2,369 per square foot, according to Curbed New York.

The idea for the apartment was to fit 700 square feet into 420 square feet with the creative use of space. The result is a home that doubles as a treasure trove of storage space, featuring fold-up beds, hidden cabinets, removable walls and more. It can be transformed from a living room to bedroom, workspace, dining room and entertainment space.

“A simpler life is a happier life,” Hill told Business Insider in an interview last year.

Hill spent around $US300,000 buying the space, plus an extra $US250,000 to $US300,000 in renovations. He walked us through the stunning space last year. It’s being sold with all furniture, and is listed with Corcoran.

Megan Durisin contributed to this story.

