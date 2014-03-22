Buy This Incredible Transforming 'Micro Apartment' In New York City For $US1 Million

Graham Hill, founder of minimalist design firm LifeEdited, made headlines last year when he transformed a tiny, 420-square-foot apartment in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighbourhood into a livable — and fashionable — home.
Now he’s put the apartment on the market for $US995,000 — that’s $US2,369 per square foot, according to Curbed New York.
The idea for the apartment was to fit 700 square feet into 420 square feet with the creative use of space. The result is a home that doubles as a treasure trove of storage space, featuring fold-up beds, hidden cabinets, removable walls and more. It can be transformed from a living room to bedroom, workspace, dining room and entertainment space.
“A simpler life is a happier life,” Hill told Business Insider in an interview last year.
Hill spent around $US300,000 buying the space, plus an extra $US250,000 to $US300,000 in renovations. He walked us through the stunning space last year. It’s being sold with all furniture, and is listed with Corcoran.
Megan Durisin contributed to this story.
Here's the floor plan of Hill's apartment. At 420 sq. feet, it could fit inside the average American home about four times.
Here's what the space usually looks like as a bedroom. Hill says it can transform into five different spaces -- including a living room, bedroom, dining room, entertainment center and workspace.
This is the view from the opposite angle. Hill said he loves the apartment and it hasn't been very difficult getting used to living in the small space, although he had lived in some other small spaces previously.
Here's the tiny kitchen. Hill described as 'really smart and super efficient.' The wall covered with clippings has a thin steel panel underneath to make it magnetic. The breakfast bar hides an extendable table.
The table pictured here doubles as a work station and dinner table. It's nearly 10 feet long when fully extended, perfect for a dinner party of 10. The leaves for the table are stored in a cabinet in the wall.
For cooking, Hill's apartment has a Wolf convection oven/microwave ($845) with 1.5 cubic feet of space -- enough to fit a turkey. A set of Joseph Joseph nesting bowls and utensils ($45) are kept next to the unit.
The fridge and freezer are tucked away in a drawer. This is an Energy Star rated Sub-Zero 700BCI fridge/freezer ($4,230) drawer and a NatureMill automatic composter ($299).
The apartment is kept cool with a Frigidaire 8000 BTU air conditioner. The panel leaning next to the cabinet covers the unit during the winter when it's not needed.
Cost: A similar 8000 BTU Frigidaire unit is listed for about $US215 on Amazon.
Hill opted for portable burners instead of a stove. This model is made by Fagor (each burn costs about $US150). The counter is made of Eco by Consentino and consists of recycled quartz.
The drawer theme continues. Here's the dishwasher, a Fisher Paykel DishDrawer. It uses two gallons a cycle instead of a normal model's six.
Here's the bathroom. It's split into a separate shower and toilet area. The fixtures are from Fluid and Caroma designed the sink and toilet.
The toilet space is mostly wood and stone. Hill said a seat folds out over the toilet to turn it into an 'acoustically, very private zen-type room' where a person also could make a private phone call or meditate. The bathroom has a Zehnder ComfoAir 200 heat recovery ventilator above the toilet that retains more than 90 per cent of the heat that could be lost through traditional ventilation.
Ports near the windows funnel in heat from the Zehnder unit. The ceiling houses a Modern Fan Company Cirrus Fan, and Amina Invisible Speakers are built into the drywall.
Cost: The fan costs about $US368 on Amazon. The speakers are manufactured in Europe and prices vary.
Now, back to the main room. One of the main features of the space is the Resource Furniture Swing Sofa/Bed ($13,000) with chaise lounge extender. It's essentially a Murphy bed.
When guests visit, a moving wall can separate the living room into two private bedrooms. The wall was designed by Modern Office Systems.
Inside the stationary back wall, the Resource Furniture Lollipop bunk bed ($2,000+) folds out to sleep two guests.
And a set of privacy curtains extends to create two enclosed spaces. The curtains are made with recycled cotton fabric from Maxwell Supernatural.
An adjustable stool and 27-inch Apple monitor attached to the wall helps turn the main room into a workspace.
Storage is hidden everywhere. In total, the apartment has 426 cubic feet of space to stow away extra stuff.
There's plenty of room for Hill's bike, which was designed by Hill and Schindelhauer Bicycles. It can be adjusted to store at just 6 inches wide.
Here's the view outside, along with the outdoor solar panels, installed near the apartment's windows. The solar charger powers a Pendant lamp in the living area.
The apartment has a tilt/turn window from Thermoscape for easy fire escape access. The other apartment windows are Serious 725 double-hungs.
