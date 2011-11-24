Transformers Ultimate Collection Signature Series

With only 5000 of these signature edition sets being made, its a no brainer Christmas gift for any Transformers fan. Each set is supposed to have a real film strip of the Transformers movie entrapped between plexiglass plates. The icing on the cake is the autograph of Michael Bay that goes on each set.



The Transformers Trilogy set already has set tongues wagging in cyber space with people waiting for more details. We picked up this spicy tidbit from the forums over at Shootfortheedit.

Features include :

• There will only be 5,000 made.

• They will be autographed by Bay.

• Will be sold on Amazon.com and another US retailer.

• They will contain the 3 TF Blu-ray movies + behind the scenes stuff. • It will be out in December.

The Rich Times

