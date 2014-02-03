Here's The First 'Transformers' Trailer Shown During The Super Bowl

This is probably one of the most anticipated trailers during the Super Bowl.

Paramount revealed its first look at the new “Transformers” sequel starring Mark Wahlberg in the titular role.

Wahlberg replaces Shia LeBeouf who starred in the first three films. “Transformers: Age of Extinction” comes to theatres June 27.

Director Michael Bay just shared the trailer on his personal website.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now, that you’ve watched the trailer, let’s discuss.

Here’s Nicola Peltz, who will be playing Wahlberg’s daughter, Tessa, in the film.

Signature Michael Bay explosions!

This film will see the introduction of dinobots. They’re exactly what they sound like.

Take a look at a few of the other transformers you’ll see in the film:

