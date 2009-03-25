Transformers Screenwriting Duo May Not Return For Third Film

Just a week after Michael Bay said he wasn’t onboard for a July 2011 Transformers 3, the screenwriting duo behind the first two films, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, have now said they might not return for a third movie, either:



“Time for fresh blood!” Orci writes on the Don Murphy forums. “The main reason we would move on is because we risk getting stale and comfortable. If you only sing one song for too long, you miss the opportunity to sing new songs. We’ll see.”

Like Bay, it’s possible Paramount could get them to change their minds, but considering the studio hasn’t even greenlit a third Transformers, perhaps it should hold off on future installments for now.

[Hat tip to Slashfilm for alerting us to this story.]

