20 photos that give us our first look at the next 'Transformers' movie

Paramount Pictures Michael Bay and Anthony Hopkins on the set of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight.’

Before the first official trailer dropped for “Transformers: The Last Knight” Monday, fans got their first look at next year’s film in the form of a one-minute production video.

The official “Transformers” Facebook page posted the video, which celebrates the wrapping up of the movie’s production. The fifth entry in Michael Bay’s franchise about alien robots blasts its way into theatres on June 23, 2017.

Here’s what we noticed in the production video.

Here's Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeagar the 'inventor' at the heart of the 'Transformers' movies ever since Shia LaBeouf left the franchise. Paramount Pictures Michael Bay returned to direct 'Transformers: The Last Knight.' Paramount Pictures Anthony Hopkins, fresh off his role in 'Westworld,' is joining the franchise for the first time. Paramount Pictures We don't yet know who his character is, but it looks like he'll be a prim and proper British gentleman. Paramount Pictures Laura Haddock, who played Meredith Quill in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' also comes to the series as a new character. Paramount Pictures We also got another look at Squeeks, the cute Transformer we were promised earlier this year. Paramount Pictures He's the first cute Transformer. The video assures us that we'll still get plenty of cars and explosions. Paramount Pictures. Is that a Transformer bursting into a fancy dinner party? Paramount Pictures Josh Duhamel,who plays a US soldier allied with the Autobots (the good Transformer robot aliens), is back and ready for action. Paramount Pictures Comedian Jerrod Carmichael joins the franchise for some comic relief, but it's unclear what role his character will play in the story. Paramount Pictures The movie also sees the addition of Santiago Cabrera to the cast, also for an unknown role. Paramount Pictures At some point in the film, Yeager gets ahold of what looks like a giant alien gun. Paramount Pictures 'I hope I'm not pissing off The Queen. She's home, and I'm running a car at a hundred miles an hour in front of her house. I'm not English, but I don't know if that's proper.' Paramount Pictures One of the great joys of the 'Transformers' franchise is the expensive cars. Paramount Pictures Even Anthony Hopkins enjoys them. Paramount Pictures Is this the Last Knight we're supposed to see in the movie? Paramount Pictures In 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon,' the third movie in the series, there was a huge battle where the city of Chicago was destroyed. Paramount Pictures One of the movie's big setpieces takes place in Alnwick Castle in England. Paramount Pictures Somehow, Stonehenge fits into all of this. Paramount Pictures Although the 'Transformers' series is mostly about people fighting each other, it looks like Michael Bay and Anthony Hopkins struck up a friendship. Paramount Pictures

