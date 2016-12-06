20 photos that give us our first look at the next 'Transformers' movie

Paramount PicturesMichael Bay and Anthony Hopkins on the set of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight.’
Before the first official trailer dropped for “Transformers: The Last Knight” Monday, fans got their first look at next year’s film in the form of a one-minute production video.
The official “Transformers” Facebook page posted the video, which celebrates the wrapping up of the movie’s production. The fifth entry in Michael Bay’s franchise about alien robots blasts its way into theatres on June 23, 2017.
Here’s what we noticed in the production video.
Here's Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeagar the 'inventor' at the heart of the 'Transformers' movies ever since Shia LaBeouf left the franchise.
We don't yet know who his character is, but it looks like he'll be a prim and proper British gentleman.
Laura Haddock, who played Meredith Quill in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' also comes to the series as a new character.
Josh Duhamel,who plays a US soldier allied with the Autobots (the good Transformer robot aliens), is back and ready for action.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael joins the franchise for some comic relief, but it's unclear what role his character will play in the story.
'I hope I'm not pissing off The Queen. She's home, and I'm running a car at a hundred miles an hour in front of her house. I'm not English, but I don't know if that's proper.'
In 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon,' the third movie in the series, there was a huge battle where the city of Chicago was destroyed.
