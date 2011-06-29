Inside The Summer-Movie rumour Mill That's Worth Millions Of Dollars

Tis the season for giant, expensive, explosive-ridden movies.
But while special effects and scantily-clad actresses can carry most of the quest for box office domination, a good press sensation never hurts.
That’s why you’re seeing plenty of the day’s gossip come from the stars of films being released between now and labour Day.
So whose scandal threads are the most valuable (meaning: they’re inescapable) and whose will barely move the needle?
First, the Michael Bay/Megan Fox feud was dragged out again. Now, Shia LaBeouf is carrying the load by crowing about his hookups with Fox. As long as people don't remember she's not actually in this movie, everything should work out well.
And -- thank God -- she's just started dating someone new (Justin Theroux) and sold her insane home.
The scuttlebutt on Watson making the Internet rounds: she used to have a crush on her co-star Tom Felton.
Brace yourself: he smokes pot. Anyway, expect romance rumours about Timberlake and Kunis to resurface yet again closer to release.
Yes, the constant speculation as to who's joining 'The Office' helps keep Steve Carell front of mind. But most of the juicy stuff drawing eyes to 'Love' will come out of thisVanity Fair cover story on Emma Stone, who talks, in it, about dropping out of high school.
July's 'Captain America' can't open without Chris Evans being linked to someone -- how about Olivia Wilde (from August's 'The Change Up'), who's already been tagged to Timberlake, Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling (from July's 'Crazy Stupid Love')? Maybe a love triangle is in order.
Meanwhile, James Franco (the lead of August's 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes') will surely cook up something nuts -- and Katie Holmes (August's 'Fright Night') will look to Suri for tabloid press.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.