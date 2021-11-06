For $2 million, Michael Bay will sell you 4 iconic ‘Transformers’ movie cars

Director Michael Bay is parting ways with four cars used in his blockbuster “Transformers” movies. But they’ll cost you a fortune: $US2 ($AU3) million to be exact. ‘Transformers’ movie cars for sale. Curated

The package includes a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS known as “Bumblebee” that appeared in the third “Transformers” installment. The listing doesn’t specify whether it mutates into a giant sentient robot on command, so we’ll assume it does. 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS ‘Bumblebee.’ Curated

General Motors outfitted it with unique parts for filming, including a special hood, splitters, wheels, spoiler, and front end. 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS ‘Bumblebee.’ Curated

The car still has leftovers from filming, like this warning sticker… 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS ‘Bumblebee.’ Curated

… and a sticker inside the door labeling it “STUNT 1” 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS ‘Bumblebee.’ Curated

This 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG was also featured in the third film, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. Curated

The supercar sports fancy gullwing doors, a V8 rated at 563 horsepower, and a top speed of nearly 200 mph (322km/h). 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. Curated

It was driven by model and star of the film Rosie Huntington. Once again, it’s unclear whether the SLS AMG turns into a robot named Soundwave whenever evil is near. But there’s only one way to find out. (We bet it’s the red button.) 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. Curated

This 2016 Ford Mustang GT police car appeared in “Transformers: The Last Knight” as a bad guy named “Barricade.” 2016 Ford Mustang GT. Curated

It’s not your average Ford police cruiser. 2016 Ford Mustang GT. Curated

It’s heavily customized with a giant rear wing, window louvers, ram bars, and a decal that reads “Keep calm and Hail Megatron,” referring to the Deceptacons’ evil leader. 2016 Ford Mustang GT. Curated

It has a black interior and a manual gearbox. 2016 Ford Mustang GT. Curated

Lamborghini built this 2014 Aventador specifically for Bay. It would’ve cost at least $US400,000 ($AU540,063) to buy new, but Bay probably paid a good deal more than that for this custom car. 2014 Lamborghini Aventador. Curated

It’s no surprise that this mean-looking supercar was the vehicular disguise for one of the villains in the franchise’s fourth movie, “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” ‘Transformers’ movie cars for sale. Curated

According to the listing, the Lambo shows fewer than 2,000 miles (3,219km) and still has its protective plastic inside. ‘Transformers’ movie cars for sale. Curated