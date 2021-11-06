For $2 million, Michael Bay will sell you 4 iconic ‘Transformers’ movie cars

- Director Michael Bay is selling four cars used in the filming of his “Transformers” movies.
- The Chevy Camaro, Lamborghini Aventador, Ford Mustang GT, and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG cost $US2 ($AU3) million.
- They’re on offer through Curated, a Miami dealership specializing in vintage supercars.
Director Michael Bay is parting ways with four cars used in his blockbuster “Transformers” movies. But they’ll cost you a fortune: $US2 ($AU3) million to be exact.
The package includes a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS known as “Bumblebee” that appeared in the third “Transformers” installment. The listing doesn’t specify whether it mutates into a giant sentient robot on command, so we’ll assume it does.
General Motors outfitted it with unique parts for filming, including a special hood, splitters, wheels, spoiler, and front end.
The car still has leftovers from filming, like this warning sticker…
… and a sticker inside the door labeling it “STUNT 1”
This 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG was also featured in the third film, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”
The supercar sports fancy gullwing doors, a V8 rated at 563 horsepower, and a top speed of nearly 200 mph (322km/h).
It was driven by model and star of the film Rosie Huntington. Once again, it’s unclear whether the SLS AMG turns into a robot named Soundwave whenever evil is near. But there’s only one way to find out. (We bet it’s the red button.)
This 2016 Ford Mustang GT police car appeared in “Transformers: The Last Knight” as a bad guy named “Barricade.”
It’s not your average Ford police cruiser.
It’s heavily customized with a giant rear wing, window louvers, ram bars, and a decal that reads “Keep calm and Hail Megatron,” referring to the Deceptacons’ evil leader.
It has a black interior and a manual gearbox.
Lamborghini built this 2014 Aventador specifically for Bay. It would’ve cost at least $US400,000 ($AU540,063) to buy new, but Bay probably paid a good deal more than that for this custom car.
It’s no surprise that this mean-looking supercar was the vehicular disguise for one of the villains in the franchise’s fourth movie, “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
According to the listing, the Lambo shows fewer than 2,000 miles (3,219km) and still has its protective plastic inside.
The cars all come with documentation and “Transformers” footage proving their place in the movies. All cars are incredibly expensive right now thanks to the pandemic – so you might as well go with something exciting, right?