New 'Transformers: Age Of Extinction' Trailer Finally Shows Us What Michael Bay Has In Store

When we first heard there was going to be a fourth “Transformers” movie, we wondered what else they could do with Shia LeBeouf’s character.

But Michael Bay decided to go a new route by bringing in Mark Wahlberg and introducing fan-favourite toys Dinobots (yes, Dinosaur-like robots that also transform) into the mix. Previously, we’ve seen a teaser for the film, and while we’ve had some ideas, we’re still pretty fuzzy on what the film will actually be about.

Well, Paramount released an official trailer for its “Transformers” sequel and we finally have some answers.

Wahlberg will play a down-on-his-luck Texas dad, Cade, selling scrap metal for some extra money to put his daughter Tessa (Nicola Peltz) through college.

That changes when he stumbles upon a truck that naturally happens to be a transformer — Optimus Prime.

While we don’t know the ultimate danger posed in the new film — yet (we believe we got a hint of that at last month’s Toy Fair) — the trailer shows off a few Transformers in more or less the same scenes we saw in the first Super Bowl teaser.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” is in theatres June 27.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, here’s what you should take away:

The US is holding a grudge against the Transformers for destroying Chicago in the last movie.

You see that number? Call it. It will lead you to a viral website telling you Transformers are dangerous. It feels similar to previous campaigns for “X-Men” movies which have told us mutants are dangerous.

Michael Bay showed off another poster with Optimus Prime on Twitter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.