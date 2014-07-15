'Transformers: Age Of Extinction' Is Now The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2014 After Just 2 Weeks

Poor reviews haven’t hurt “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

The Paramount film may sit at 17% on film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but the sequel is now the highest-grossing movie of the year after being at the box office for little more than two weeks.

That’s due in large part to the film’s phenomenal performance overseas in China.

While the movie has made $209 million domestically, the film has soared in the foreign country making more than $US262 million.

The film continues to slow down stateside while it has picked up in China.

Paramount focused a lot of the film’s marketing toward China. Not only was the film primarily made in the country, it also included Chinese actress Fan Bingbing in the sequel, and held a contest to include Chinese fans in the movie.

Here are the top movies of the year so far at the box office via Box Office Mojo:

