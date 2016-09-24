People are outraged over 'Transformers 5' using Winston Churchill's home as a Nazi headquarters

On Wednesday, the production for “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth movie in the profitable “Transformers” franchise from Paramount, set up shop at

the birthplace of Winston Churchill. Blenheim Palace.

A common setting for Hollywood movies — recent titles like 2015’s “Cinderella” and “Spectre” have shot there — “The Last Knight” had a different idea for the use of the palace as it became the setting of a Nazi headquarters for the film.

According to The Sun, actors dressed in SS stormtrooper costumes walked the grounds and giant swastika flags huge outside of the building.

Here’s how Blenheim Palace typically looks:

And here’s how it looked while “The Last Knight” was filming there:

BLOODY AWFUL All in the name of making money, #Churchill‘s home gets a #Nazi makeover for new #Transformers5 movie.https://t.co/Sh95mjWs9r

— Jim Walters (@LordOfWalteria) September 23, 2016

“I know it’s a film, but it’s symbolically disrespectful to Churchill. He will be turning in his grave,” Col. Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, told the Sun.

Churchill is buried a mile from Blenheim Palace, an estate located 60 miles northwest of London, in Oxfordshire. The current resident is the 12th Duke of Marlborough Jamie Spencer-Churchill, who was not at the palace at the time of filming, according to The Sun.

The plot is currently unknown for “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which is directed by Michael Bay and stars Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, but should we assume that there is a time travel aspect to this one? Are they going to back World War II? Time travel was featured in the “Transformers” cartoons, but not in the movie yet. Or maybe it’s a prequel?

Still, wouldn’t it have been a better idea to shoot this sequence in a different location and not the birthplace of the British Prime Minister who helped defeat the Nazis?

Business Insider contacted Paramount for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

NOW WATCH: Watch this BMW turn into a Transformer in a matter of seconds



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.