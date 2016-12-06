There's a new 'Transformers' movie out next summer -- here's the first trailer

The first trailer for “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth entry in Michael Bay’s alien robot franchise, is finally here.

We last left Optimus Prime (a Transformer, voiced by Peter Cullen), Cade Yeager (Mark Whalberg), and the rest of the gang in “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” where dinosaur Transformers (Dinobots) were introduced to the series. At the end of the movie, Optimus flew into space to battle the “Creators,” who seem to be bigger robot aliens that caused havoc on Earth. Optimus is back, but for now it doesn’t look like he’s with the good guys.

This time around, a few new actors will join the squad including Tyrese and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” will be in theatres on June 23, 2017.

