New 'Transformers: Age Of Extinction' Trailer Shows End Of Mankind As We Know It

Unleash the dinobots!

Paramount released a new trailer for “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and it shows off much more of Michael Bay’s robots — including the introduction of dinobots (see above) — than we’ve seen before.

Taking place years after the first “Transformers” trilogy, the fourth instalment brings in Mark Wahlberg as Texan father Cade in a world where Transformers have been ruled as dangerous. After stumbling upon Optimus Prime, the main ‘bot from the first three films, we quickly learn there’s a bigger danger threatening to exterminate the Earth of the human race.

To take them on, we’ll see characters from the Dinobots toy line like T-Rex Grimlock (above), triceratops Slug, and pterodactyl Strafe translated onto the big screen.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” is in theatres June 27.

