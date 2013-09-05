The First Poster For 'Transformers 4' Gives A Hint At The New Villain

Yesterday, Paramount revealed the name of the next “Transformers” film along with a teaser poster on Yahoo! Movies.

The name of Michael Bay’s next robot film is “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

Check out the poster:

Yahoo! Movies hinted that the film has something to do with Dinobots — transformers that, yes, turn into Dinosaurs.

Empire Magazine is since reporting that the Dinobots are confirmed, citing a translated quote from producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

“I can not disclose the specifics, but you can be sure that the arrival of the Dinobots will give the audience a lot to be excited about,” di Bonaventura told the Beijing News. “The world’s coolest, most exciting cars will appear in the film, including Chinese vehicles, so whether you are a car enthusiast or not, it will be a feast for the eyes.”

Machinima/YouTube screencap Two of the Dinobots from Transformers’ animated series.

Prior to this quote, film blogs were stirring about a leaked call sheet for the film which announced Dinobots in the film.

Paramount asked the call sheet to be taken down across numerous sites.

If you’re interested, the specific characters that turn into dinosaurs are as follows:

Grimlock: A Tyrannosaurus Rex Slag: a Triceratops Sludge: an Apatosaurus Snarl: a Stegosaurus Swoop: a Pteranodon

Bay has previously said on his website that the film will take place four years after 2011’s “Dark of the Moon and that this will be the start to a new trilogy.

“The story makes a very natural transition, and reason as to why we have a whole new cast,” writes Bay. “This Transformers will feel very different than the last three.”

For those that are familiar with Transformers lore, the film’s name “Age of Extinction” also hints toward a much bigger storyline in which the Transformers are in danger.

In addition to the Dinobots, the ultimate nemesis of both the Autobots and Decepticons is a Transformer by the name of Unicron.

Who is Unicron?

He’s only the most massive transformer from the ’80s. Seriously, he transforms into a planet.

Check this out and see how any of the normal-sized Transformers pale in comparison to his size.

The reason we believe he may be involved in the trilogy is because he has tried to wipe out all of the Transformers. Unicron sets out to destroy any planets in their path and enslave their populations. The warring Autobots and Decepticons from previous films have had to work together to destroy him.

Back in December, many blogs believed Unicron would be the main villain after site unleashthefanboy.com claimed to get its hands on a copy of the script.

Rumours of a Unicron appearance have continued to surface online as more details of the film emerge.

Placement of such a largely known Transformers villain would be a very natural transition indeed and lend itself to a three-film story arc.

“Age of Extinction” comes to theatres June 27, 2014.

