'Transformers: Age Of Extinction' Has The Largest Opening Ever In China

Let the critics say what they want about “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” the movie is a huge hit.

Not only is Michael Bay’s fourth instalment of “Transformers” the biggest opening of the year so far making an estimated $100 million upon debut; however, it’s also the largest premiere ever in China.

The film debuted to a whopping $90 million in the country.

That shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

The studio heavily catered to the world’s second-largest box-office market and it was a huge payoff.

A lot of the movie’s filming occurred in China and Paramount Pictures held the film’s global premiere in Hong Kong.

The sequel also has a big cameo from one of the country’s most popular actresses, Li Bingbing, while Ken Watanabe voiced a samurai transformer.

Paramount Pictures Vice Chairman Rob Moore told Reuters the Asian audience is critical for the studio.

“Ensuring we have the best movie for Asia and for China is definitely part of the strategy,” said Moore.

Previously, the largest American film debut in China was “Iron Man 3,” making $US64.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

With those two large debuts, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” has now made more than $US300 million worldwide. The movie cost an estimated $US165 million to make.

At this rate, the film should be well on its way to being the highest-grossing movie of the year until November swings around ushering in the release of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I.”

Currently, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is the highest-grossing movie of the year with $US712.7 million.

